Trisha wants to go solo even though her films are going so low

Though the number of women-centric films in Tamil cinema is on the rise in recent times, there have been very few actresses who have been able to pick the right scripts and pull off their characters well in order to come out with flying colors. Without any doubt, Lady Superstar Nayanthara leads the pack with her excellent choice of films over the years, most of which have gone onto becoming hits. To name a few, Nayanthara has Maya, Aramm, Kolamaavu Kokila and finally the blockbuster Imaikkaa Nodigal registered in her name.

On the other side of the road, is Trisha, for whom nothing is going right in her career when it comes to women-centric films. The actress has tried her own share when it comes to films with her as the central character, but nothing has worked out so far. Both her recent outings in Nayaki and Mohini flunked at the box office, but the actress has still signed a variety of such projects, namely – Garjanai, 1818 and Paramapadham Vilayattu. The latter had its first look launched few days ago, earning itself a mixed response.

However, Trisha’s slate as a heroine looks superb with her romantic musical 96 with Vijay Sethupathi getting ready for release on the 4th of October. She also has the biggie Petta where she is paired opposite none other than Superstar Rajinikanth.