Trisha's next project with director Saravanan to begin first schedule from April 19!

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 10.45 pm April 17 2019, 10.45 pm

Evergreen Trisha is going through a purple phase in her career. She became the cynosure of all eyes after playing Jaanu in the blockbuster romantic hit 96, alongside Vijay Sethupathi! She then had a memorable extended cameo in the Pongal super hit movie Petta, alongside Superstar Rajinikanth. She has a number of movies in her lineup, including the long-delayed Garjanai and Sathuranga Vettai 2 and two other projects - 1818 & Paramapadham Vilayattu, which are in various stages of production. We had recently revealed that she would next be working in a new project with director M Saravanan of Engeyum Eppothum fame. This new venture is to be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. We now have an exciting new update from this project!

A source close to this movie's unit states, "The first schedule of our project is all set to begin on April 19, the day after the elections. The first schedule is said to happen for ten days and Trisha will be joining the team for this schedule itself!" Reports state that this schedule will happen inside a house and some important scenes will be canned! A piece of important information from this movie is that director AR Murugadoss has penned the script, screenplay and dialogues of this thriller. There are also reports that there will not be any male lead in the movie and that the entire film will be based on Trisha's character. Music for this project will be scored by Sathya of Engeyum Eppothum fame with cinematography by Sakthivelan of Sandakozhi 2 fame and Valiyavan fame Subarak is handling the editing.

Trisha is also currently working with Simran in an action-packed movie, produced by All In Pictures, who have already bankrolled the heist horror movie Rum and the upcoming movie Gorilla! Speculations state that Trisha and Simran play sisters in this movie and that both of them would be performing heavy-duty stunts in it. There is also a lot of buzz in the industry that Trisha is in talks to play the lead in the Tamil remake of the blockbuster Hindi hit Badla. Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan played the lead roles in Badla. If the grapevine is to be believed, Trisha is also in talks to play Radhika Apte's role in the Tamil remake of another Hindi blockbuster - Andhadhun. Whatever updates come up, do watch this space to get them as and when they happen!