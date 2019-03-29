Trisha's next project with Engeyum Eppodhum director Saravanan gets Vishal's Sandakozhi 2 DOP!

In Com Staff March 29 2019, 11.53 am March 29 2019, 11.53 am

Evergreen diva Trisha is on a roll with back-to-back successes in 96 and Petta. Both these movies set the cash registers ringing and 96 is currently being remade in almost all the main Indian language cinemas. We also recently heard that she had signed up to play the lead in the Tamil remake of the super hit Bollywood movie Badla. She has been receiving awards for 96 and was also honoured at the recently concluded World of Women 2019 event for her outstanding contribution to the field of entertainment. A couple of days back, there were a lot of reports in various sections of the media that Trisha had signed up to work in a movie with Engeyum Eppodhum director M Saravanan. Now we have another exciting update on this new project.

Our source close to director Saravanan's team states, "DoP KS Sakthivel has been roped in to handle the cinematography in our upcoming project with Trisha!" This project, to be bankrolled by Lyca Productions is touted to be a female-centric action thriller. After tasting unprecedented success with his Tamil debut Engeyum Eppodhum, Saravanan got a lukewarm response for his next - Ivan Vera Maathiri, which he also remade in Kannada as Chakravyuha with Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role. Chakravyuha, which released in 2016 turned out to be his last release, as prior to it he had directed Jai and Andreah in the action film Valiyavan and it released in 2015!

Now, we hear that this upcoming movie with Trisha will have a number of high-octane stunt scenes and Trisha is said to have agreed to this project as she wants to concentrate on content driven films, going forward in her career! Earlier this month, Trisha had been signed up as the brand ambassador of a popular ice cream brand and just a couple of days back, she was also signed up as the face of a very popular chain of jewelry shops! It looks like Trisha is going through a purple patch in her career and is making the most out of it!