In Com Staff August 16 2019, 6.05 pm August 16 2019, 6.05 pm

One of South Cinema's evergreen dreamgirls - Trisha seems to just be getting younger and better with age. She had a rollicking 2018 with a massive hit in 96 alongside Vijay Sethupathi and began 2019 with a bang in Petta, opposite Superstar Rajinikanth. Since then, there have been a lot of updates about Trisha signing up for a number of movies but we are yet to see her again on the big screens. Unfortunately for her, a couple of her movies like Garjanai and Sathuranga Vettai 2 have been completed but are yet to see the light of day due to various reasons. However, we now have some exciting news for all her fans! The Second Look of Trisha's upcoming movie Raangi, has now been released!

Earlier today, it was announced Raangi's bankrollers - Lyca Productions, through their Twitter page, that the second look of this movie would be unveiled at 6:00 pm and it has happened as promised. The First Look of Raangi was released in May, early this year and showed Trisha being handcuffed by the Police, in some foreign country. This first look evoked a lot of intrigue and positive buzz in the industry. Now, the second look has Trisha sitting on the steps of what seems to be a fire escape, with a gun in hand. However, the blazing fury in Trisha's eyes, which were witnessed in the First Look, is exactly the same in this look too! This has only served to up the intrigue among the viewers!

Raangi, directed by M Saravanan of Engeyum Eppothum fame, is being financed by Lyca Productions. Ace director AR Murugadoss has penned the story for this movie, which has music by C Sathya and KA Sakthivel handling the cinematography and M Subarak taking care of the editing. Most of the shooting for this movie has now been completed with just a couple of patchwork shots and one schedule in Uzbekistan left to be canned, reportedly! Trisha will be seen performing quite a few stunts in this movie and she is also said to have learnt how to drive a bullet for Raangi. Stay tuned...

-