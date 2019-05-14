Trisha's Raangi team to fly to Uzbekistan for next schedule's recce!

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 8.41 pm May 14 2019, 8.41 pm

The evergreen Trisha Krishnan is one of South India's top divas who has a huge following across different languages. She has been ruling the roost in cinema from 1999 and is still going strong, even now! She is sort of on a resurgent roll with back-to-back hits in 96 and Petta and has a number of other projects in hand. As announced recently, Trisha is currently working on her movie Raangi with director Saravanan of Engeyum Eppothum fame. The movie was launched a couple of weeks back and is all set to begin shooting soon. We now have a shooting update on this movie!

One of our sources close to the Raangi team states, "Some important members of our team will be taking off to Uzbekistan for a locations recce, next week. Some important scenes from the movie, involving a desert, are to be shot there and we are trying to identify the perfect place for this!" We also hear that the location earlier targeted by the team is a restricted area and that special permission is required to shoot there. Not many movies are shot in Uzbekistan, so it would indeed be refreshing to see what the Raangi team delivers in terms of visuals from here.

Raangi, produced by the Lyca Productions banner, will have Trisha in a bold role. C Sathya is to score the music for this movie. Meanwhile, Trisha's movies awaiting release are Garjanai and Sathuranga Vettai 2, in which she is paired with Aravind Swamy. Trisha also has the bilingual 1818 and Paramapadham Vilayattu in various stages of production. Watch this space for updates.