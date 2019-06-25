In Com Staff June 25 2019, 3.23 pm June 25 2019, 3.23 pm

Ever since the first look poster of Trisha's upcoming project Raangi was unveiled in May, all the curiosity among fans has only increased. Now, reports are coming in that the 36-year-old will portray the chief official of the Third Eye media company. The fact that her character is a top-ranking member of the media industry, may mean that the movie explores issues in the field. The actor has been focusing on substance-based roles for some time now and all news about the movie till now have been promising in that arena.

In the first-look poster, two policemen of some foreign country are seen cuffing an angsty-looking Trisha. Interest further rose after it was revealed that our very quirky AR Murugadoss has penned the story. The movie is set for release by next summer and the first schedule shooting was recently completed at Los Angeles. Director Saravanan, who had worked with Trisha earlier in Engeyum Eppothum, will be calling the shots. He is incidentally a long-time assistant of AR Murugadoss. According to the sources, the next schedule of Raangi may happen in Uzbekistan. C Sathya will be composing the music and KA Shakthivel will be behind the camera. The project is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, and the music is by Sathya.

Currently, Trisha is shooting for an action adventure movie, in which Simran will also be seen in a significant role. Sumanth Radhakrishnan is the director of the project, and the shooting is set to happen in different locations at Chennai, Kerala, Pichavaram, and Thailand. Trisha and Simran will be seen as siblings in this movie. Though they have been part of Petta memorably, they never shared screen space in the movie so this will be an opportunity for us to enjoy their onscreen chemistry. Reportedly, the movie also has some underwater action sequences.