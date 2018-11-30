Trivikram plans a complete comedy with Chiranjeevi!

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be joining hands with ace director Trivikram Srinivas for his forthcoming project, which will kick off by the end of 2019. The actor, who is currently shooting for his big-budgeted period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will be working on a film with Koratala Siva next before moving into the sets of Trivikram’s film.

Contrary to Trivikram’s usual mode of entertainers that hold strong emotional values apart from the relatable dialogues and the mass action sequences, the film with Chiranjeevi will be an out-and-out comic entertainer. Sources close to the team are confident that this film will take back the fans to the vintage Chiru, churning out a complete stress-buster that will attract all sets of audiences. Trivikram is now working on the final draft of the script and will be meeting Chiranjeevi very soon for a narration.

Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is now about to enter the final stage of the shoot. The film, which was initially planned as a summer 2019 release, is now likely to be pushed to the Dussehra season due to delays in shoot and post-production works. Producer Ram Charan, who is overseeing the activity, is expected to come out with an official announcement on the same very soon.