It is already known that Vikram Ravichandran is all set to make his acting debut with the film Trivikrama. The film is being directed by Sahana Murthy and goes by the tagline ‘High Voltage Love Story’. Many reports state that the official pooja would be held early next month. This film is touted to be a romantic entertainer and will see Vikram in a complete chocolate boy role. It was already known that Akanksha Sharma has been roped in as one of the female leads for this movie. Now, a report in a leading media suggests that Akshara Gowda has bagged the second lead heroine's role in Trivikrama!

The director revealed to the media, “Akshara plays a practical girl of today’s generation. It is a fun, comical role and her track revolves around Vikram’s character. Akshara’s character is that of a middle-class girl, who leads her life in a bold and practical way. She represents the girl of today. It is a role that all girls will like and connect with.” Talking about this opportunity, Akshara told the daily, “I was approached around three weeks ago when I was in Mumbai. I liked the role and I am fortunate that I have gotten another good project, after Panchatantra. Since Vikram is rather tall, they wanted someone who matched that and I guess I fit the bill.” For the uninitiated, Akshara had impressed many with her acting chops in Yogaraj Bhat’s Panchatantra. Since she is playing a bold role once again, needless to say, people will again be heavily impressed by her.