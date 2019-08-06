In Com Staff August 06 2019, 2.55 pm August 06 2019, 2.55 pm

Manjima Mohan, who debuted in Tamil through Gautham Menon’s Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, was last seen in Gautham Karthik’s Devarattam. She is also committed to Kalathil Sandhippom, directed by Rajasekar and featuring Jiiva, Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Now, one more production house Seven Screen Studio had announced in their social media handle that Manjima Mohan is joining their team in Tughlaq Durbar, under the direction of debutant Delhi Prasad Deenadayal featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Parthiban, Karunakaran and others. Balaji Tharaneetharan of Seethakaathi fame is writing the dialogues while Prem Kumar of 96 fame will be cranking the camera with Govind Vasantha’s music.

Tughlaq Durbar is pitted as a satirical political comedy and will go on floors soon. Pooja of the film happened a few days ago. Upon being asked about Manjima’s role, Delhi Prasad stated, “It’s an important and an interesting role and we felt Manjima would fit the bill. She read the story and immediately agreed. It’s an emotional role and the focus is more on the bond her character shares with Vijay Sethupathi’s. There’s a lot of scope for performance and we are sure she will ace it. Manjima will join us in the first schedule in Chennai around the end of September”.

Check out the tweet here: