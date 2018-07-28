Tumhari Sulu remake: Jyotika completes the shoot in one go!

Jyotika, the lead protagonist in Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu, has completed her part from start to finish in a single schedule. The film commenced its shooting on 4th June and went on without a break. Jo completed her portions on July 25 and the team performed a small cake cutting ceremony to thank her.

Writer-Director Radhamohan, with whom Jyotika gave the superhit Mozhi a decade ago, has tweaked Tumhari Sulu's story a bit to suit South Indian sensibilities. The film also has Vidaarth, Lakshmi Manchu, Kumaravel, M.S.Bhaskar, Manobala, Uma Padmanabhan and Mohan Raman sharing the screen space with Jo.

On her last day of shoot with the team, Jyotika surprised her crew members by gifting them a silk saree, silk dhothi and shirt, and took photos with them. She also presented a special gift to all the assistant directors for their untiring work. The entire crew was delighted by her kind gesture.

During the cake cutting event on 25th July, Jyotika mentioned excitedly that this was the best team she had ever worked with and thanked everyone for their tremendous work. Director Radhamohan and Producer G. Dhananjayan thanked her for her involvement and support in wrapping up her portions in a single schedule.

Kaatrin Mozhi has few more days of shoot with other actors, which shall be completed soon. The film has been shot in many locations across Chennai. The dubbing is scheduled to commence on 6th August. The team is aiming to complete the post-production and get the film censored by mid-September. The makers are planning to release it on October 18.