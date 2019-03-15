Two lucky fans of Mahesh Babu can win a chance to take a selfie with the superstar!

Mahesh Babu’s wax idol is all set to be unveiled on March 25th. The statue will be brought to India and will be placed in AMB Cinemas for a day. The statue will then be flown back to Singapore to be placed in the Madame Tussauds Wax Musueum. It will be available for display for the general public for one day only. Now, to gain more attraction, the team has decided to host a contest where Prince Mahesh Babu's die-hard fans will get an opportunity to click a selfie with the real-life him, as he unveils his statue!

Two lucky fans will be selected as winners to get this opportunity and the last date to take part in this contest is on March 21. Mahesh Babu is of course as excited as his fans to see this statue. A team of superbly talented sculptors had come to Hyderabad earlier, to take several measurements of the actor required for making the statue. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and many others have got wax statues at Madame Tussauds. Also, Mahesh Babu is one of the very few South Indian actors to be getting this recognition, which indeed a matter of pride!

On the work front, Mahesh is busy shooting for Maharshi which is a Vamsi Paidipally directorial and the film is slated for release in April. It is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of this film. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu has also signed another film with Anil Ravipudi. We wish the actor all the best for his future endeavours and also his wax statue!