Udhayanidhi and Mysskin are now on the Psycho path

After completing a majority of his ongoing horror thriller with KS Adhiyaman, actor Udhaynidhi Stalin is all set to move on to his next project with director Mysskin, which has reportedly been titled, Psycho. Obviously billed as a psychological thriller, the film will go on floors by the end of this month.

Aditi Rao has been roped in to play the female lead for this film, which will have music by Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography by PC Sreeram. A source from the unit tells us, “Udhay is very excited about working on this project since it is his most different film yet. The actor has been trying out various genres ranging from commercial entertainers to action thrillers, but he hasn’t done anything like this before. We will be completing a majority of the shoot in Chennai itself, with a short schedule possible in Delhi too.”

Udhay’s other film which is ready for release is Kanne Kalaimaane, the emotional drama directed by Seenu Ramasamy of Dharmadurai fame. The film stars Tamannah as the heroine. After completing the shoot two months ago, the post-production work is now in its final stages with the release planned sometime in October.