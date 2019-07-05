In Com Staff July 05 2019, 5.12 pm July 05 2019, 5.12 pm

Udhayanidhi Stalin is not just an actor and a producer. He has a powerful political lineage too. He is the grandson of the Dravida Munnetra Kalagam supremo, the late M Karunanidhi, and son of the current President of the party M K Stalin. He was recently made the President of the Youth Wing of the party. For more than thirty years, his father M K Stalin held the position, which had in fact received a lot of flak for the simple reason of the age of the leader. However, with Karunanidhi’s demise, Stalin was naturally elevated to the post of party President which had left his earlier position with the Youth Wing vacant.

In the interim, DMK had appointed Vellakovil Swaminathan as the chief of the Youth Wing of the DMK. This was again trolled because Swaminathan is 55 years old and cannot be called young, by any extension of imagination in terms of physical appearance. Therefore, to put an end to all these, Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin has now been made the chief of the Youth Wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Although there are various criticisms regarding this appointment, saying that all the important positions of the party are being given only to Karunanidhi’s family, people did not object to the fact that Udhay was apt for the Youth Wing post, in terms of age.