Udhaynidhi Stalin’s Kannai Nambathey to resume its shoot from this date!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 12.24 pm May 22 2019, 12.24 pm

After having a release in Kanne Kalaimaane earlier this year, Udhaynidhi Stalin is now busy with three of his films in Angel, Psycho, and Kannai Nambathey. While the former two have completed the majority of the shoot, Kannai Nambathey will be resuming its shoot from the 1st of June. The film is the sophomore directorial outing for Mu. Maran, who gave out an impressive thriller with Arulnidhi’s Iravukku Aayiram Kangal. Apart from Udhay, Kannai Nambathey will have Aathmikaa, Sathish and Prasanna in important roles, and will be majorly shot in and around Chennai.

The project went on floors in February itself but had got delayed due to various reasons. A source from the unit tells us, “Kannai Nambathey will be a thriller that will bring you to the edge of your seat. There is a solid amount of suspense apart from the emotional value that the lead character carries. Right from when the director had penned the script, he had a strong feeling that Udhay sir would do justice to it.” Sam CS, who is on a good run with many hit numbers in his recent outings, has been signed up as the music composer for the film.

On the other hand, Udhaynidhi Stalin’s Psycho is getting ready for a release in the third quarter of the year. Going by the title, the film is said to be a psychological thriller and is Mysskin’s next directorial after tasting success with the highly acclaimed hit venture in Thupparivaalan. As Mysskin begins shoot for the sequel of Thupparivaalan from August this year, he would like to complete all the works for Psycho in order to concentrate fully on the starrer. With music by Ilaiyaraaja, Psycho has cinematography by PC Sreeram. Aditi Rao Hydari and Nitya Menen play the female leads.