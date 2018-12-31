Ukraine will be one of the destinations for Kamal Haasan’s Indian sequel

After a plethora of discussions, location recce and set work, director Shankar and Kamal Haasan are almost set to get started with the principal shoot for the Indian sequel in January. Art director Muthuraj has been busy erecting a lavish and mammoth set in Chennai for the shoot of the film, while Shankar and cinematographer Ravi Varman are globetrotting for suitable locales.

In addition to Kadappa, Rajahmundry, Pollachi, Thailand and Taiwan, Indian 2 will also be shot in the country of Ukraine. Shankar, who had been looking at many options for this particular episode, got what he wanted when he visited the nation in real.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal who had recently confirmed her spot in the film, is now taking up special Kalari classes for her role in the film. Nedumudi Venu who was an instrumental part of the first film has been retained for the sequel as well.

Kamal Haasan has recently stated it again in one of his interviews that Indian 2 will be his final film in the industry, before he takes the complete jump into his political arena. Therefore, Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, are trying their best to leave no stone unturned in what could be a fitting farewell for the legendary artist.