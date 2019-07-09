In Com Staff July 09 2019, 5.24 pm July 09 2019, 5.24 pm

Umapathy, son of versatile National Award-winning actor Thambi Ramaiah, made his acting debut in a film called Adhagapattadhu Mahajanangalae. The film was a lacklustre product that sank without a trace. Not one to be deterred by the result of his debut film, the actor has moved on and is currently working on three films. One of the films he is working in needs the actor to train in Mixed Martial Arts and the diligent young man is now learning this action form. This film is yet to be titled and the other two films of Umapathy's are Thanni Vandi and Devadas.

Actor Umapathy was quoted as describing his film, “This is a sports-based film for which I am learning Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). We’ve completed the first schedule. I’ve been training in MMA while shooting and I find it very interesting!” About his other film Devadas, Umapathy states that they are working on full throttle and that it would complete soon. The young actor is also doing Thanni Vandi, directed by debutante filmmaker Manika Vidya who was an assistant to filmmakers Rasu Madhuravan, Manoj Kumar and Tarun Gopi. In this movie, Samskruthy plays the heroine along with Bala Saravanan and Vidyullekha Raman as part of the supporting cast.

About his film Thanni Vandi, Umapathy says, “As the title suggests, Thanni Vandi means water tanker but it is not about water scarcity and it has nothing to do with this issue. I play a water supplier in Madurai, who happens to be a drunkard as well. So, it was more like having a double significance, inherent to the story. The film revolves around the humorous clash between the hero and a newly appointed District Revenue Officer. One critical mistake that I make lands the heroine in trouble. The role is also three dimensional - my character looks innocent but he is not all that good. Whatever he does, people think it’s a noble gesture but it creates trouble for everyone. We’ve shot the film in Madurai and Chennai.” We wish the young actor all success for his upcoming movies.