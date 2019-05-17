Unarvu has no heroes or heroines but is compensated by six protagonists!

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 7.05 pm May 17 2019, 7.05 pm

Kempirve is a much appreciated Kannada film which hit the screens in the year 2017. Directed by Venkat Bharadwaj, Kempirve won many awards and a lot of critical acclaims. With that impressive record behind him, Venkat comes to Kollywood as a director with a film titled Unarvu, which means feelings in Tamil. This film comes with a tagline of ‘a game on a human brain’ and has already made its trip to many international film festivals. Unarvu is a political thriller which has no hero or heroine, like our usual films.

The absence of a hero and a heroine is compensated by six important characters and four of them are played by veteran actor Suman, Navya - a model turned actor, Shinav and Arul Shankar. About Unarvu, Venkat Bharadwaj says, “There are different types of addictions like gold, share market, horse racing, and the likes. But what the politicians do is totally different. They very intelligently use common people’s brains for their gains.” Suman plays the Chief Minister in Unarvu. According to the director, his story and the unique style of narration will be the highlights of the film.

Unarvu, adhering to the latest norms of duration will run for a crisp two hour and three minutes only. Music is composed by Nakul, from AR Rahman’s school. Unarvu has already won awards at the Berlin Film Fest, Dadasaheb Phalke Film Fest and Kalasamrudhi Fest in Mumbai. Venkat also plans to dub his film in Hindi as it has a Pan Indian story that would be well relatable to every section of the audience. The director has also changed his name from Venkat Bharadwaj to Subu Venkat, for Tamil.