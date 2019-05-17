Unda teaser: Mammootty’s next is a cop story with a difference!

Siddarthsrinivas May 17 2019, 4.23 pm May 17 2019, 4.23 pm

After a mesmerizing, mellowed performance in Peranbu and a mass commercial outing in Madhura Raja, Mammootty is back with his next film in Unda, a police story. By the looks of the teaser which came out on Thursday, the film is set up to receive a generous response from the fans when it comes out for the Eid weekend next month.

The teaser, which lasts for only about 40 seconds, gives us a fair idea of the movie’s premise and Mammootty’s role in it. Most of the film’s storyline seems to be set inside a forest, where Mammootty and his team go on a mission. However, the level of seriousness in the film isn’t too high, as there are ostensibly many fun moments embedded throughout, a couple of which makes its way to the teaser too.

Written and directed by Khalid Rahman, Unda has music by the talented Prashant Pillai, who delivered a hugely memorable set of songs for the Dulquer starrer Solo. The action for the film has been choreographed by Sham Kaushal (Vicky Kaushal’s father), a well-known stunt director in Indian films.

Mammootty is now busy shooting for the final leg of his big-budgeted action drama Maamankam, which is a story that dives deep into the famous festival where warriors from different parts of the nation would come down to Kerala in order to fight it out for superiority. With over 2000 junior artists, the shoot for the final showdown will go on for close to two months at Nettoor, near Kochi.