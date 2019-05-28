Union for casting directors in Kollywood to have a formal launch soon, to be headed by Manoj Krishna

In Com Staff May 28 2019, 5.06 pm May 28 2019, 5.06 pm

In the words of the famous director John Frankenheimer, “casting is 65% of directing”. When a film is cast right, half the job is done. Similarly, the role of casting director is very crucial and helps a project big time. Although the role of casting director in Bollywood is well known, it is yet to take shape in the south film industry, especially in Tamil. To help the industry tide over this void, a union for casting director was proposed and various aspects discussed on Monday, the 27th May in Chennai.

Over fifty casting directors met in Chennai and there was a healthy discussion about their work. A formal launch of this union is said to happen soon. The points that were taken up for discussion were proper title credits, transparency in artist’s salary and due recognition. It has remained a practice till date that the work of these casting directors is never acknowledged and therefore the discussion was to reiterate the fact that the names of the casting directors should definitely appear in the credits.

Secondly, the salary of these casting directors is only based on a certain percentage of the salary of actors. However, the remuneration of the artists is always kept under the shroud and hence they got paid much less than they deserved. Once the salary of the artists is made transparent and open, these casting directors can rightfully demand their due. Besides these aspects, the team also discussed the logo of this union. Manoj Krishna who has the experience of casting artists in the field for twenty-five years will be heading the union. A formal launch of the union is expected soon.