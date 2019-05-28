  3. Regional
Union for casting directors in Kollywood to have a formal launch soon, to be headed by Manoj Krishna

Regional

Union for casting directors in Kollywood to have a formal launch soon, to be headed by Manoj Krishna

Casting directors in Kollywood demanded due recognition for their work and transperancy in actors' salary.

back
casting directorsChennaikollywoodManoj KrishnaTrending In Southunion
nextSimbu to play a pilot in Hansika's Maha, director confirms

within