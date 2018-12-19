Up in smoke: Hansika, Amala Paul get slammed for posing with cigarettes

Bubbly actress Hansika recently came out with the announcement on her 50th film Maha, a women-centric thriller helmed by debutant director UR Jameel. Last week, the team released a few posters of the film, one of which have got them into trouble. The poster depicts Hansika seated on a throne, smoking a chillum. Janakiraman, a member of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) slapped a case against the film’s director UR Jameel and the actress, saying that it has hurt the sentiments of religious people. However, Jameel reacted by saying that the intention was to create something unique, and not to hurt anybody’s sentiments related to caste or religion.

Now, actress Amala Paul is under the hammer for her recent pictures of herself smoking a cigarette. Even though she had made it clear in the caption of the post itself, a lot of individuals have been shaming her, calling it a move against the culture.

In one of her recent interviews, actress Raashi Khanna was heard saying that she plays an outlandish role in one of her upcoming films, with smoking scenes and cuss words as well. It would be interesting to see how the audience take it up after the release.

Even though the act of women smoking on screen is mainly for the character they play, a section of the audience have always seen it as a representation of the society. It’s time they take a breather.