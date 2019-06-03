In Com Staff June 03 2019, 10.14 am June 03 2019, 10.14 am

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have always given us major couple goals. Only recently, the couple was seen touring South Africa and spending some quality time with each other. The two are all set to celebrate seven years of their marriage on June 14 and reports state that the two have planned a week-long holiday travelling across Tanzania, exploring places like Mount Kilimanjaro, Seronera and other places. Upasana already gave fans a sneak-peak into their holiday by posting pictures of them enjoying the wilderness. Now, Mrs C has posted a picture of herself playing with two lion cubs and she is seen looking extremely happy!

Along with the picture, she wrote that Africa has taught them many lessons from respecting Mother Nature to learning from the wild. She also wrote that it is time to get our act together and that small changes make a big difference. Upasana is known for her extremely motivational speeches and recently she even won the Dadasaheb Phalke Philanthropist of the Year Award. Talking to the media, Upasana was quoted as saying, “It’s a very short break, considering Mr C’s injury we kept it to something that doesn’t involve too much walking but allows us to experience what we both equally love. Saad Uncle ( Saad bin Jung) planned a short trip for us to get up close to wildlife and get the true essence of the African Spirit."

Now u know why Mr C married me 😉! #RamCharan #Africa taught us so many lessons - respect Mother Nature, observe & learn from the wild, follow ur animal instincts.respect nature & animals. Time to get our act together. Small changes make a big difference. Everything adds up. pic.twitter.com/AGYqJf9nhd — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) June 2, 2019