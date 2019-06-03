Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have always given us major couple goals. Only recently, the couple was seen touring South Africa and spending some quality time with each other. The two are all set to celebrate seven years of their marriage on June 14 and reports state that the two have planned a week-long holiday travelling across Tanzania, exploring places like Mount Kilimanjaro, Seronera and other places. Upasana already gave fans a sneak-peak into their holiday by posting pictures of them enjoying the wilderness. Now, Mrs C has posted a picture of herself playing with two lion cubs and she is seen looking extremely happy!
Along with the picture, she wrote that Africa has taught them many lessons from respecting Mother Nature to learning from the wild. She also wrote that it is time to get our act together and that small changes make a big difference. Upasana is known for her extremely motivational speeches and recently she even won the Dadasaheb Phalke Philanthropist of the Year Award. Talking to the media, Upasana was quoted as saying, “It’s a very short break, considering Mr C’s injury we kept it to something that doesn’t involve too much walking but allows us to experience what we both equally love. Saad Uncle ( Saad bin Jung) planned a short trip for us to get up close to wildlife and get the true essence of the African Spirit."
She had also posted pictures of the couple enjoying together and getting the most out of their holiday. Ram Charan is still healing from his injury that he suffered a while back and from the looks of it, his wifey is taking a lot of care of him! On the work front, he has SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. This film will also star Jr NTR, who will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan for the very first time. We hope Mr C heals soon and is all ready to jump back on the horse.