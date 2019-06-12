In Com Staff June 12 2019, 4.50 pm June 12 2019, 4.50 pm

Real Star Upendra has been a busy man this year. Majorly due to politics but the actor is finally releasing his film I Love You. Touted to be a family entertainer, the story is said to be about unconditional love. Now, as his fans are gearing up to see him in this film, the actor has made another surprising reveal! Talking at the audio launch of I Love You, Upendra revealed that he is all set to begin work on his next directorial venture which is likely to be made in Kannada and Telugu. Upendra’s last directorial was Uppi 2 and it was well-received by the audience.

In the past, he has also directed Om, Upendra, A, H20, and Super and all of them performed pretty well at the Box Office. Meanwhile, the actor is all set to come back with the sequel to his blockbuster film Buddhivanta. This film has been titled Buddhivantha 2 and will have Upendra and Meghana Raj in the lead roles. Reportedly, Upendra will be playing a double role in this film and it will have Aditya featuring as an antagonist for the first time. Buddhivantha 2 is directed by Maurya DN, a newcomer. Made under the Crystal Paark Cinemas banner and produced by T R Chandrashekar, the shoot for Buddhivantha 2 begins from May 27.