In Com Staff June 11 2019, 11.52 pm June 11 2019, 11.52 pm

Real Star Upendra has been a busy man in 2019. It has been mostly because of politics but the actor is finally releasing his film I Love You. Touted to be a family entertainer, the story is said to be about unconditional love. Now, as his fans are gearing up to see him in this film, the actor has made another surprising revelation! Talking at the audio launch of I Love You, Upendra shared that he is all set to begin work on his next directorial venture which is likely to be made in Kannada and Telugu. Upendra’s last directorial was Uppi 2 and it was received quite well by the audience.

Previously, he also directed Om, Upendra, A, H20, and Super, which all did pretty well at the box office. Meanwhile, the actor is all set to come back with the sequel to his blockbuster film Buddhivanta. This film has been titled Buddhivantha 2 and will have Upendra and Meghana Raj as the lead actors. It is being reported that Upendra will be playing dual roles in this film and Aditya will be featuring as an antagonist for the first time. Buddhivantha 2 is directed by Maurya DN, a newcomer. Made under the Crystal Park Cinemas banner and produced by T R Chandrashekar, the shoot for Buddhivantha 2 begins from May 27.