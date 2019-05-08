Upendra confesses to having tortured Om actress Prema on set

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 9.31 pm May 08 2019, 9.31 pm

The 1995 film Om, which was directed by Upendra and starring Shivrajkumar in the lead, can easily be classified as one of the classic films which earned a lot of love from fans. The thriller film introduced to the film world talented artists such as Prema and Upendra and fans haven’t stopped going gaga over them, ever since. Many have watched the film and praised the direction and the brilliant acting but something that not every fan knows is that this movie's director and the actress never got along on the sets of Om. And what came as an even bigger surprise is that although they had so many differences, the film turned out to be a hit!

Talking on a famous chat show, Prema revealed that Upendra used to torture her and that he hates women! She talked about her bitter relationship with the director and said, “I had just completed my first film then. When I was filming for Om, colours were splashed at me and I was yanked by the hair. Then, I felt Upendra was inhumane and has no soft corner for women. I was extremely furious with him." She also added, “He hated women. He would only talk to Shivanna and tell him how to go about a shot. He wouldn't tell me anything. Most of the scenes, I tried and executed them myself. Only later when I watched the complete film, I realised a lot had gone behind the making.”

Talking on the same show Upendra confessed to having tortured the actress. He said on the show, “Prema hated me and she would talk about it to the assistants. I did torture her a lot when we started shooting for Om. However, the film turned out to be a superhit.” Whether all the dust is under the rug or not is yet to be seen. Till then, stay tuned for further update.