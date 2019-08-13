In Com Staff August 13 2019, 3.00 pm August 13 2019, 3.00 pm

The monsoon has been battering the West coast of our country for the last week and the states of Kerala and Karnataka are the most affected due to the unending deluge. Kerala has had multiple landslides in the past couple of days, raising the death toll and decimating whole districts and Karnataka, a terrain of monsoon swelling rivers and waterfalls, has been suffering even worse. Celebrities have been voicing their concern and support and actor Kichcha Sudeep had, on Thursday, canceled the audio launch of his upcoming action-drama Pailwaan, saying he simply did not have the heart to celebrate while the flood victims were suffering.

Several celebrities have been posting their support and urging people to stay united and help each other through this tough time. Now, actor Upendra has reportedly donated Rs. 5 lakhs towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to assist victims of North Karnataka. Upendra, a prominent name in the Kannada film industry and the party that he began - Uttama Prajakeeya Party – focuses on the principles of people-centric administration. Upendra's I Love you Nanne Preetse, which released in June 2019 had received favourable response. Most of the major stars have reportedly appealed to their fan clubs to help the victims and many fan clubs have been arranging and coordinating the supply of essentials to rescue camps.