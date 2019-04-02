Upendra's film I Love You gets postponed, blamed it on elections

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 12.42 pm April 02 2019, 12.42 pm

Actor-director Upendra has been in the news with regard to his next film I love You in which Rachita Ram is playing the female lead. The actor is loved by his many fans and everyone is eager to see him on the big screen again. The teaser of the film was released a while back and it was very well received. But, the makers haven’t been able to give the fans a clarity on the release date yet. According to reports, the film has been pushed once again due to the General Elections.

A report in a daily suggests that although Upendra is not contesting himself in the Elections this year, he has 12 candidates from his Uttama Prajaakeeya Paksha for the first round of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Now, since Karnataka will have elections in two phases that is on April 18th and 23rd, the release of the film has been stalled since Upendra will be canvassing for the candidates. Talking to the leading daily R Chandru, the director of the film, said, “We had decided on the release dates and were sticking to it even after the election dates were announced. But things have changed after Uppi sir announced his party candidates. It is his advice that we may fall foul of the model code of conduct if we release the film before or during the election. It is only a matter of waiting for one or two more weeks. Anyway, it will still be an April release in both Kannada and Telugu.”

The film has been having trouble finding a release since December. While it initially getting a release date last year, the makers decided to dub the film in Telugu and have a Telugu release too. This obviously delayed the film’s release. And, now the elections have stalled it. Let’s wait and see when the film finally sees the light of the day!