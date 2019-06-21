The much-awaited film of Upendra, I Love You, released amidst much fanfare on June 14. Although the film has been making quite a good amount of money at the box office, critics have not been a fan. The audience, though, has obviously loved the film as even now it is doing well at the box office. Seeing such a good response, director Chandru has decided to make the film in Tamil now! According to a report in a leading daily, the director is overwhelmed with the response that this bilingual is getting and feels that the film should be made in Tamil as well. Although he has not revealed much about it yet, the director has revealed that he is on-board for it.
Talking to the press, director Chandru said, “I am onboard to direct the Tamil remake of I Love You, but I have not finalised the cast. The production house has given me the option to go ahead with actors like Vijay Sethupati or Karthi. I am leaning towards the latter, but will decide in a couple of weeks.” Well, it sure would be interesting to see who gets chosen for this film. We are sure the director may even make a few changes to the script as it will be for a different set of audience. Vijay Sethupathi and Karthi are currently busy with quite a few projects so let’s see who gives the nod to this project. No information is out yet about the actress either.I Love You also features Sonu Gowda and Triveni in the cast along with Upendra and Rachita. Many critics have thrashed the film calling it sexist and criticized Upendra’s role in it too. It will be interesting to see whether the director takes the negative reviews as well and works on it or not. Stay tuned….Read More