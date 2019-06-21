In Com Staff June 21 2019, 6.43 pm June 21 2019, 6.43 pm

The much-awaited film of Upendra, I Love You, released amidst much fanfare on June 14. Although the film has been making quite a good amount of money at the box office, critics have not been a fan. The audience, though, has obviously loved the film as even now it is doing well at the box office. Seeing such a good response, director Chandru has decided to make the film in Tamil now! According to a report in a leading daily, the director is overwhelmed with the response that this bilingual is getting and feels that the film should be made in Tamil as well. Although he has not revealed much about it yet, the director has revealed that he is on-board for it.