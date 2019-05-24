  3. Regional
Upendra's next with director DN Maurya to be titled Buddhivantha 2?

Regional

Upendra's next with director DN Maurya to be titled Buddhivantha 2?

In a recent interview, director DN Maurya admitted that he had Buddhivantha and Pithamaha in mind, but chose the former since the title fits the story.

back
adityaBharat Parashuram ​BuddhivanthaBuddhivantha 2DN MauryaGurukiranPithamahaRachita RamSonu GowdaTrending In SouthUpendra
nextSuriya says Selvaraghavan can't be compared with any other director

within