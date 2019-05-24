Upendra's next with director DN Maurya to be titled Buddhivantha 2?

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 5.28 pm May 24 2019, 5.28 pm

Upendra has been busy with politics for quite a while now. Thus, his fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on-screen again. According to latest reports, the actor is all set to come back with the sequel to his blockbuster film Buddhivanta. The film, which released in 2008, was a super hit and his fans absolutely loved him in it. Now rumours are abuzz that the makers of the film were confused between Pithamaha and Buddhivantha 2 for its title. This film will be helmed by debut director DN Maurya and he himself reportedly chose this name after much consideration. The film will have Upendra and Meghana Raj as the lead actors.

The director was quoted telling a leading media, “From the time I started my script, I had Buddhivantha and Pithamaha in mind. Since one of Upendra’s films was already titled Buddhivantha, I was looking for another name. But I came back to Buddhivantha since the title fits the story. We had no choice but to go with this title." It is being reported that Upendra will be playing dual roles in this film and will have Aditya featuring as an antagonist for the first time. Buzz also states that the official pooja and the announcement about the film will be made today. It is also being said that the film will go on floors on May 27. Upendra and music director Gurukiran will be collaborating for the film. Bharat Parashuram is taking care of the cinematography.

It’ll be interesting to see Upendra doing a double role, it is being said that one of the roles he will be playing is that of a philosopher. It is also being reported that the film will see Sonal Monterio as the other female lead. Upendra is currently busy with R Chandru's I Love You, and he is waiting for the movie's release. Rachita Ram and Sonu Gowda act in the female lead roles in this movie.