In Com Staff July 30 2019, 2.25 pm July 30 2019, 2.25 pm

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena is the name of a Telugu film that will mark the debut of Panja Vaisshnav Tej, nephew of Chiranjeevi and brother of Sai Dharam Tej. Vijay Sethupathi was said to be working in this film as an antagonist. To be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, a former protégé of Sukumar, this film will be a rustic love story with the sea as the backdrop. There were talks that Vijay Sethupathi has walked out of the project due to creative differences. But now, director Buchi Babu rubbishes all these as useless rumours and confirms that the Vikram Vedha actor is very much part of the film.

Uppena will be Vijay Sethupathi’s second Telugu film with the first one being Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Clarifying about Vijay Sethupathi’s presence in Uppena, Buchi Babu elaborates, “I also heard that Sethupathi is not a part of Uppena. They are baseless rumours. He is very much part of our film. He will start shooting for his part in a specially constructed village set from August 16 in Hyderabad. He is currently preparing for his character and we have also finalized his costumes. We can think of no one better than Vijay to portray this role in this rustic love story. Hence please do not believe all these talks”.