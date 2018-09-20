Uriyadi 2 becomes big right away, thanks to Suriya

Uriyadi that released in 2016 has gone on to become a cult classic. The film opened on a slow note but thanks to glowing reviews from critics and the audience, it had a steady run for some weeks. Director - actor Vijay Kumar couldn't see big commercial success but Tamil youngsters literally owned the film. The film's theme touched upon caste issues and the story was narrated in a very raw and gripping manner with the backdrop of college being the centre of action.

It has now come to our notice that a sequel to Uriyadi would be going on the floors soon. Interestingly, Suriya's 2D Entertainment would be producing Uriyadi 2, in which Vijay Kumar would return as the director and lead actor. Though the story and characters of the sequel would be different, the theme and treatment would be similar to the first part.

This new development is being received with a lot of excitement as film buffs were eager to know what Vijay Kumar would be doing next. And a big star like Suriya going out of his way and came forward to produce this film is an added reason to rejoice. We can't wait to see how Uriyadi 2 is going to turn out.

Unlike the first part, Vijay Kumar can be rest assured that he won't be having any production issues and post-release hiccups this time around thanks to the involvement of Suriya.