Uriyadi 2 distributor happy with film’s opening, thanks producer Suriya for the association

Director Vijay Kumar's Uriyadi 2 which hit the screens this weekend has opened up to positive reviews from the audience and the critics. The film had a limited release initially and a majority of the important screens and shows were given to the Hiphop Tamizha starrer Natpe Thunai as the exhibitors felt that this film would do better in the trade. However, with extensive support and positive word of mouth from the audience, Uriyadi 2 has been slowly gaining more screens with every single show. This indeed is a reflection of the fact that strong content is always recognized by the Kollywood audience.

The film was released by Sakthivelan under his banner, Sakthi Film Factory. He must definitely be a happy man with Uriyadi 2's reception at the theatres. He shared his happiness with Rajsekar Pandian, (director and co-producer of Suriya's 2D Entertainment), Vijay Kumar and the rest of the team. The makers cut a specially baked cake and shared their moment of joy and the pictures can be seen on Twitter. Sakthi Film Factory has always associated with the production ventures of 2D Entertainment and Uriyadi 2 is the latest addition. Sakthivelan has distributed films like 36 Vayadhinile, Magalir Mattum, and Kadai Kutty Singam. He was also thankful to Suriya and Rajsekar Pandian for associating him in their production ventures.

It can be recalled that Suriya presented special Macbook Pro to director/actor Vijay Kumar, music director Govind Vasantha and cinematographer Pradeep after watching Uriyadi 2's final version. At this juncture, he must definitely be feeling proud and elated for backing up a strong socio-political drama that needed to be delivered to the audience.