Uriyadi 2 Movie Review: A young man's angst and questions to the society depicted in a very powerful way!

In Com Staff April 05 2019, 5.14 pm April 05 2019, 5.14 pm

Lenin Vijay (Vijay Kumar) and his friends are freshly passed out graduates who find a job at a fertilizer factory in the town of Senkathirmalai! A poorly maintained factory which has its regular share of mishaps, some of which are deadly... Digruntled but unwitting employees sitting on a literal chemical time-bomb... Selfish casteist politicians with the least care for the villagers or even their own caste people... A beautiful love interlude which the girl's parents are against... With the elections fast approaching, things are heating up in the village when a huge tragedy strikes and Vijay and his friends are personally affected. Watch Uriyadi 2 to know what happens next!

The 2016 movie Uriyadi, directed, produced and acted in by Vijay Kumar, came as a breath of fresh air in Tamil cinema! This political action thriller went on to become one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed films of the year. With just a 90-minute runtime, the movie was praised for its natural portrayal and raw intensity! Vijay Kumar became very popular and came to the notice of many popular producers. However, it was Suriya's 2D banner which signed up Vijay Kumar for Uriyadi 2! The movie has been having quite a buzz right from the time it was announced and it has lived up to all the expectations.

Vijay Kumar showed that he can handle intense subjects with his first movie and he has carried it forward into this movie too. The setting is different as is the social issue but the rawness and purity with which they have been conveyed, are as good as the first part! The social issue dealt with here might be different but the intensity, emotions and clarity in the script are all very much present! The dialogues and Govind Vasantha's music are two of the biggest advantages for this movie. Despite not having a mass commercial hero nor using any punch dialogues, the general conversations pack a punch and create quite an impact on the viewers. Govind Vasantha's music elevates each and every frame and works as a wonderful bridge in delivering the visuals to the viewers! The sound mixing seems a little muddled in places as the background music overpowers the dialogues!

The movie has a lot of scope for exploring cinematography but the way it has been handled could have been better! This results in the viewers missing out on an emotional connect with a few important scenes. All said and done, in an era where contemporary social issues and political scenarios are used by filmmakers just for garnering applause from the viewers, Uriyadi 2 has actually dealt with a very sensitive social issue in a very real and honest manner! Definitely worth a watch at the theatres!