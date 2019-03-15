Uriyadi 2 produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment will have its second single released soon

Debutant director Vijay Kumar made waves in Kollywood with his first film Uriyadi that was released in the year 2016. The film was a political action thriller which was produced, acted and directed by Vijay Kumar himself. The film was about how the lives of four students get intertwined with a politician and the repercussions. Uriyadi got a lot of positive feedback and was hailed as one of the best films in Tamil cinema.

This laurel helped the director to start the sequel of the film which got bigger by the involvement of Suriya as a producer for his banner 2D Entertainment. The cast in Uriyadi 2 included Vijay Kumar himself, Vismaya, Sudhakar, Shankar Thas and Abbas. This time around music of the film is scored by Govind Vasantha of 96 fame who replaced Masala Coffee who was the composers in the first part. Our sources tell us some exciting information about the second single of Uriyadi 2.

“The second single of Uriyadi 2 will be released on the 18th March”, sources confirm. It has to be recalled that the first single of the album, Vaa Vaa Pennae was released last week on the 4th of March. Sid Sriram had sung the number and it is the first time that the prolific singer is crooning for a Govind Vasantha composition. Vaa Vaa Pennae received uniform positive response from listeners. Shooting for the film began in September 2018 and the unit has been shooting in Tenkasi, Courtallam and other places. Producer Suriya revealed the first look motion poster on the same day when the unit began shooting.