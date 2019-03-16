Uriyadi 2 will be a 'sequel in spirit' and not a mere continuation of Part 1

Uriyadi 2 is among the noteworthy films set to release this summer. Directed by Vijay Kumar and produced by 2D Entertainment, this will be a ‘sequel in spirit’ to the first part which released back in 2016 and earned a cult following for itself among the youth. Vijay is currently busy overseeing the post-production work of the film and is gearing up to send the film for censoring. The latest rumour is that Uriyadi may release on May 17; Sakthi Film Factory would be releasing the film in the state.

In a recent informal chat with director Vijay Kumar, he confidently shared some tidbits about the film. “Uriyadi was recognized widely for two themes - revenge and caste-based politics. Those elements will find a place in the second part too but the story and the characters will be completely different. I want to make this clear to the public before the release. We have made the film on a tight budget but the output has come out very well. It will be another noteworthy film for the 2D banner,” he said.

Uriyadi 2 has music by Govind Vasantha and the first single was recently launched to very good response. Sources from 2D express a lot of positivity about the way the film has turned out and how Vijay Kumar and his team are working long hours at very high levels of productivity.