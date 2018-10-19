USA schedule of Mahesh’s Maharshi to be cut down, here’s the reason!

The shoot for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Maharshi has just resumed in New York, with the star and the entire team. Initially, director Vamshi Paidipally had planned a long 50-day schedule in the USA where close to half of the film would have been shot, but now it looks like there will be a change of plans.

As the budget for the film is about to overshoot the barrier set in the first place, producer Dil Raju is rethinking his strategy on how he would like to complete the film. A source close to the team tells us, “Dil Raju has pitched the idea of completing the outdoor shots first up and then wrap up the USA schedule. He has suggested the alternative of canning the rest of the scenes within sets put up in Hyderabad. This would obviously help cutting down on the budget and logistics.”

Director Vamshi Paidipally and his team are now analysing the idea and looking at how their schedule can be rearranged to meet the producer’s requirements.

The makers have already finalised the release date for the film as the 5th of April, 2019. As close to 40% of the shoot is yet to be completed, swift actions are all that is needed from the unit.