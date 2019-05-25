Uyare fame Kay Kay Menon to star in Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai

In Com Staff May 25 2019, 12.10 am May 25 2019, 12.10 am

Kay Kay Menon is a corporate-professional turned actor, who began his acting career with director Shankar's 2.0. He has since played minor roles in a number of movies including Meesaiya Murukku, Imaikkaa Nodigal, and Naachiyaar. His acting career is taking off and he has over a half-dozen movies in his line-up. He will be collaborating with Gautham Menon for the second time as they are working together in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. They worked for the first time in the director's Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. Now, as an icing on the cake, Kay Kay Menon will be seen in Ajith Kumar’s upcoming and one of the most anticipated films in recent times, Nerkonda Paarvai.

Sources close to the team tell us about the role that Kay Kay Menon will be playing in Ner Konda Paarvai. “Kay Kay Menon will essay the role of an HR Manager in Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai. It is a concise role but will not have any combination scenes with Ajith.” Sources close to the movie's team also add that this particular character that Kay Kay plays is there in the original version Pink too, in Hindi. For those latecomers, Nerkonda Paarvai is Ajith’s 59th film and is directed by H Vinothkumar of Dheeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame.

This film also features Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, journalist Rangaraj Pandey, Delhi Ganesh and a number of other actors. Yuvan Shankar Raja scores music and Nirav Shah has handled the camera work. This film, produced by Boney Kapoor, is slated to hit the screens on the 10th of August. Coming to Kay Kay Menon, he also has quite a few Tamil films on hand like Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal directed by Desingu Periyasamy. He will also be seen in Rajesh Kannan’s bilingual in Tamil & English, which is a fantasy thriller titled as Maayan. The actor himself revealed recently that he is in talks for various movies including one with Arvind Swamy, another with Sasikumar and another one with Ashok Selvan.