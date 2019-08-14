In Com Staff August 14 2019, 4.19 pm August 14 2019, 4.19 pm

The Malayam drama Uyare has been lauded as one of the best movies to hit the theatres this season and the movie is reportedly going places. Director Manu Ashokan's debut movie has been selected to be shown at the India International Film Festival Of Boston, 2019. The movie's social media page now has a post which reads: “It gives us immense happiness to announce that Uyare has been selected for India International Film Festival Of Boston 2019. Thank you for the constant love, support and encouragement you all have been giving us.”