The Malayam drama Uyare has been lauded as one of the best movies to hit the theatres this season and the movie is reportedly going places. Director Manu Ashokan's debut movie has been selected to be shown at the India International Film Festival Of Boston, 2019. The movie's social media page now has a post which reads: “It gives us immense happiness to announce that Uyare has been selected for India International Film Festival Of Boston 2019. Thank you for the constant love, support and encouragement you all have been giving us.”
Released in April this year, Uyare had Parvathy Thiruvothu and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles. The script is by Bobby Sanjay. The story revolves around a young girl who aspires to become a pilot. Her spurned boyfriend throws acid on her face and the rest of the movie shows her life as a survivor and her struggle to keep her life from falling apart. The movie has other popular actors like Siddique, Anarkali Marakkar and Prathap Pothen. It is produced by the sister trio of Sherga, Shegna, and Shenuga under the banner of S-Cube. Uyare is the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2019 till now in the United States and the rest-of-India territories, behind Lucifer and Kumbalangi Nights. It had made Rs. 5.1 crores in Kerala in its first 10 days - a serious feat for a movie with no superstars. Apart from being a commercial grosser, Uyare is also fast becoming a Malayam movie that is getting a wider platform. It is the first Malayalam movie and the second Indian movie to release in South Korea. The critical acclaim it received tops the acclaim of every movie made this year and established Parvathy as a force to reckon with and made her 'the name of a woman' in the Malayalam industry.Read More