Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan earns SJ Suryah's high praise

After seeing a lot of successes as a director and an antagonist, SJ Suryah’s latest outing in Monster brought him to us as a lead actor alone. The film, after opening to rave reviews, has found an upward trend with respect to the screen count, as more theatres are willing to exhibit it in accordance with the positive word of mouth. Rightly so, SJ Suryah met the press and the media on Monday afternoon to share his happiness, and reveal the status of his upcoming projects. Though two of his films in Nenjam Marapathillai and Iravaakalam are caught up with the financial issues of the producers, SJS is now concentrating on Uyarndha Manithan, his Bollywood debut where he will share the screen space with none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Though it had recently run into some troubles with the shoot being stalled, the actor is confident that the issues will be sorted out soon with the film to release for Pongal or the summer window next year.

Ask him about what he learned while working with the Bollywood legend, SJ Suryah compares it to that of rock climbing without a harness. “A lot of people climb mountains and rocks with harnesses. But there’s a guy who did it without any sort of support. His belief is in catching hold of the rock, without letting it slip out of hand. In that way, Amitabh Bachchan is a pure single-take artist who believes first take alone, thinking that his life would be on the line if he doesn’t get it right. He never keeps the second take in mind, the skill he brings to the table is just magic. It’s one thing that I wish to learn and acquire from him,” said the actor.

SJ Suryah will soon be departing to Mumbai to sort the issues related to the project and is pretty sure about getting things back on track soon. Directed by Tamizh Vannan of Kalvanyn Kadhali fame, Uyarndha Manithan is a feel-good drama that will talk about a beautiful relationship between two men.