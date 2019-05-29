Uyyala Jampala star Raj Tarun all set to get hitched soon!

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 8.02 pm May 29 2019, 8.02 pm

Raj Tarun had made an impressionable debut with Uyyala Jampala. After that, most of his films turned out to be Box Office hits. However, lately the actor has been in a rut because his last few films have become major flops. Luck has not been favouring the actor for a while now. So, fans have been eager to know what the actor’s next film will be. When the actor was doing a fan interaction, he revealed that he is getting married soon! Isn’t that exciting news? Fans have been obviously going crazy ever since he made this announcement and he also said that it would be a love marriage!

The young actor was busy answering many questions from his fans when one of them asked about his marriage. To this, he revealed that he is going to have a love marriage soon and also that he would soon be announcing the name of his girlfriend, who is soon-to-become his wife! Raj Tarun got a huge break in his career through the movie 21 F Kumari which had actress Hebbah Patel as the female lead. The duo's chemistry in the movie was outstanding and lead to many speculations linking the two stars romantically, in real life too. So, it would definitely be exciting to know who he is going to tie the knot with. There are quite a few of his fans who are wondering if the girl would be someone from within the industry.

On the professional front, Raj will next be seen in a rom-com, titled Iddari Lokam Okate. This film will be directed by GR Krishna and produced by Dil Raju. Mickey J Meyer will compose music for this film, which has dialogues by Abburi Rav. The buzz is that Megha Akash may play the female lead in this rom-com. The film was launched a while back and fans are waiting to see Raj score a hit. Meanwhile, Raj Tarun's fans are waiting to see when he gives out more details about his marriage!