Natural Star Nani had a middling phase in his career before Jersey released and turned around his fortunes by becoming a super-duper hit! Nani has, once again, become a hot property in Tollywood. Following Jersey, Nani began work on his next movie - Gang Leader - which is a title borrowed from Megastar Chiranjeevi's blockbuster title of the same name! It is a great time for Nani as his maiden production venture Awe has also made it big at the recently announced 66th National Awards. Recently, Nani was in the headlines after his production team and he decided to postpone Gang Leader's release date to give Saaho, starring Prabhas, a solo release.

Gang Leader, starring Nani in the titular role with a number of other actors, is being directed by Vikram Kumar. This movie, produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Sankar and Mohan Cherukuri, under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, is said to be a commercial entertainer. The cast of this movie includes Lakshmi (fresh off the success of Oh! Baby), Kartikeya, Saranya Ponvannan, Varalakshmi, Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, Raghu Babu and a number of other leading actors. This movie will mark rockstar Anirudh Ravichander's second musical composition outing in Tollywood, following Jersey!

