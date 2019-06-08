Siddarthsrinivas June 08 2019, 5.08 pm June 08 2019, 5.08 pm

After the massive success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, his last directorial venture, Mani Ratnam has been taking lots of time to announce his next film, which would be a screen adaptation of the epic Tamil novel, Ponniyin Selvan. While he assembles the cast and crew for the project by conducting various auditions, the ace filmmaker has also been overseeing the progress for his upcoming production venture titled Vaanam Kottatum. While Mani has worked on the script for the film, he has decided not to direct it as he wishes to devote his full concentration to Ponniyin Selvan. In his place would be his erstwhile assistant Dhana Sekaran, who made his debut with Padai Veeran last year.

The latest news coming in from the camp is that Mani Ratnam has decided that he would be kick-starting the shoot for the project from the 15th of July. The casting and the post-production work for the film are currently underway. At first, it was GV Prakash who was roped in to play the lead, but the role then went to Vikram Prabhu who has finalised his spot. The film is also said to feature Aishwarya Rajesh as Vikram Prabhu’s sister, Madonna Sebastian as the heroine and the real-life pair of Sarath Kumar and Radhika Sarath Kumar in important roles.

Govind Vasantha was one of the first names to come on board the project as the music composer, while it is being reported that Preetha Jayaraman would crank the camera.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam has now finalised a lot of names for his Ponniyin Selvan, with Karthi and Aishwarya Rai leading the list. The film is also said to have Chiyaan Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi and Keerthy Suresh in the cast, but there is nothing official on their inclusion yet. We will have to wait until the end of the year for things to set up properly.