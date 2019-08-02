In Com Staff August 02 2019, 6.10 pm August 02 2019, 6.10 pm

Ace director Mani Ratnam’s production banner is Madras Talkies and, in most cases, the firm bankrolls projects of the director himself. There are also cases when Madras Talkies funds ventures for other directors. One such film is Vaanam Kottatum, being directed by Dhana, who had previously directed singer Vijay Yesudas in Padaiveeran. Vaanam Kottatum's shooting has begun and, recently, producer Mani Ratnam along with his wife Suhasini visited the sets and Madras Talkies shared a picture of the duo along with Radikaa and Sarathkumar, who play important roles in the film. It has to be mentioned that Mani Ratnam is creatively involved in this project, as he is penning the story and dialogues for the film.

Our sources close to the team revealed, “It is a normal occurrence that any producer visits the shooting spot of the film that they are bankrolling. But in the case of Vaanam Kottatum, since Mani sir is also writing the dialogues and story, he visited the sets to have a discussion with director Dhana who is also a former associate of Mani Ratnam. Suhasini also accompanied Mani sir and the duo had a friendly chat with Radikaa and Sarathkumar, who were part of the shoot!” That explains the picture that Madras Talkies shared on their social media handle.

Vaanam Kottatum features Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Madonna Sebastian, and Shanthanoo among others and the shoot has been on in full swing in Chennai. The team wants to complete major portions of shooting by this month-end, after which they will be heading to Tirunelveli for a week-long schedule. Sid Sriram is composing the music for this movie after Govind Vasantha's dates did not work for the film. On Mani Ratnam’s direction front, he is also busy with Ponniyin Selvan, his ambitious adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical novel of the same name, that would feature Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Atharvaa, and others.