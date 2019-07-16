In Com Staff July 16 2019, 10.29 pm July 16 2019, 10.29 pm

It is not something new that Sivakarthikeyan is a man with several talents. The actor-turned-producer is always busy with something or the other. While he is prepping up to wow more people with his acting chops, he is also producing quality content at the same time. He has already produced two successful films namely, Kanaa and Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja. It was at the audio launch of the latter film that he revealed that he is onto his third production venture, with director Arun Prabhu. Titled Vaazhl, the first look of this film was unveiled a while back and it was well-received by the audience. Now, the latest update is that the film has been wrapped up!

SK’s Production house's Twitter handle informed fans that the shoot has been wrapped up in 75 days and not just that, it has been shot in more than 100 locations! Now, that is some unique thing no other film has done recently. Along with pictures from the sets, it was also announced that the post-production work on this film has started in full swing! Since it is a duo of SK and Arun Prabhu, fans are heavily anticipating this film’s release. The film will have music by Pradeep Kumar. Shelly has been signed for cinematography and Raymond Derrick Crasta will be in charge of editing - both of whom had worked in Arun Prabhu's Aruvi as well. It is being said that this film has several important characters and the story will revolve around all of them.

Check out this tweet: