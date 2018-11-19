image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Vada Chennai: Director Vetrimaaran's suggestion brings a new twist to this Dhanush starrer

Regional

Vada Chennai: Director Vetrimaaran's suggestion brings a new twist to this Dhanush starrer

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 19 2018, 5.42 pm
back
DhanushEntertainmentkollywoodregionalRS Durai SenthilkumarVada ChennaiVekkaiVetrimaaran
nextVijay Devarakonda's Taxiwaala is a profitable venture already
ALSO READ

Dhanush lines up one more potential classic film

Dhanush's Maari 2 eyes Christmas weekend release

Dhanush's Vada Chennai crosses the Rs 50 crore mark; chases Ajith's Billa 2