Vada Chennai: Director Vetrimaaran's suggestion brings a new twist to this Dhanush starrer

Closer to the release of their last outing Vada Chennai which went on to become a blockbuster, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran announced their next project which would be based on a novel titled Vekkai. The duo was supposed to start working on the film within a week's time after Vada Chennai's release, but due to the extended schedules of Dhanush's directorial venture, it has been put on hold for a while.

However, we now hear that Vetrimaaran has suggested a change in his responsibility for the film. If the makers do agree to his thought, they will go ahead with Vetrimaaran just working on the script of the film, and RS Durai Senthilkumar of Kodi fame taking over the direction. Since Vetrimaaran needs more time to work on the script of Vada Chennai 2 and the prequel that he is planning, he has decided to go in for this change.

A decision will soon be made on how this project will be taken ahead, with a formal announcement to be made soon.

Dhanush is now looking forward to the release of his Maari 2, which is slated for the Christmas weekend. The actor has also locked forthcoming projects with Aanand L Rai, Ramkumar, Mari Selvaraj and a couple of other directors.