July 27 2019

At present, director Vettrimaaran is busy handling the post-production work of his film with Dhanush, which has been titled Asuran. The excitement level regarding this project is very high since Dhanush and Vettrimaaran are teaming up after the huge success of Vada Chennai. Fans have already started wondering about the director’s next project. Recently, speculations had it that he is in talks with comedian Soori for his next project. If reports are anything to go by, Soori will be playing the lead role in this yet-to-be-titled film!

An official statement has announced that Vettrimaaran has already approached Soori regarding this project. The report also mentions that Elred Kumar will be bankrolling this project under the banner of RS Infotainment. An official confirmation regarding this was released on Saturday. With this project, Soori will become one of the huge lines of comedians, who have taken the route of becoming a lead actor. Yogi Babu is one such amazing actor, who was formerly a comedian and now is shining as a lead actor. Now, the actor is wanted for almost every film. Let’s see whether Soori goes down the same way or not!