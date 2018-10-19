Vada Chennai gives Dhanush his best opening till date

Despite being an A-rated film and having a mid-week release, Vada Chennai has emerged as Dhanush's career-best opener at the box office comfortably beating the mark set by Maari back in 2015.

Vada Chennai has reportedly grossed close to Rs 6.7 crore in TN, with the Chennai city gross being Rs 81 lakhs. In Chennai, after Kaala, Seemaraja, Vishwaroopam 2 and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Vada Chennai had the 5th best opening day collections this year.

The film is particularly setting the Chennai box office on fire (due to its raw gangster genre and authentic North Chennai milieu) and can be expected to top till Sarkar releases this Diwali. The other new release Sandakozhi 2 can be expected to give a close fight to Vada Chennai down south of TN.

Vada Chennai has also done well in Karnataka, grossing 52 lakhs on its opening day. This is said to be a very good opening for a working day release and could've been higher if not for rains causing an adverse impact later in the day. The film is set for a good long weekend in Karnataka as well.

Vada Chennai has grossed more than 92K $ in the USA from its premiere shows and the opening day. The trade report is good there as well.