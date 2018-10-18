Vada Chennai hailed as the best ever gangster film from Tamil cinema

The Dhanush - Aishwarya Rajesh - Andrea - Ameer starrer Vada Chennai has opened to absolutely rave reviews from all leading media outlets and reviewers. It is being given generous 4 stars and above ratings and is being celebrated as the best gangster drama to come out of Tamil cinema.

Director Vetri Maaran makes sure that it is a multi-character driven drama and not just centered on his hero Dhanush. In fact, Andrea, Ameer, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Daniel Balaji and Pawan have equally, if not more, powerful roles as Dhanush. Aishwarya Rajesh also impresses with her uninhibited portrayal.

The wait for the second part is on and fans and movie buffs are unanimously excited for it, thanks to the impact and quality of this edition. Dhanush also deserves praise for producing this film and making sure that Vetri Maaran has delivered a film without any creative compromises.

Vada Chennai has opened strongly at the box-office as expected and theaters in Chennai and surrounding suburbs are expected to perform at maximum capacity till the weekend. The film has also opened well in the USA grossing 29 lakhs ($39,492) from its premiere shows on October 16th. Like how the recent 96 has gone from strength to strength in the US thanks to all the glowing reviews, Vada Chennai can also be expected to have a similarly good run there.