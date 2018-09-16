Vada Chennai is extra-special for Santhosh Narayanan. Here's why

Ever since his debut in 2012 with Attakathi, Santhosh Narayanan has gone on to carve a niche for himself in the Tamil film music industry. He has had numerous hits to his credit and also formed great combinations with directors and actors. Santhosh has his unique sound and has developed a loyal fan following over the past 6 years.

SaNa, as he is fondly called, has worked with the two biggest stars in the industry Rajinikanth (in Kabali and Kaala) and Vijay (Bairavaa), and also added weight to many content-driven films without big names. His music is seen as a big factor in the current popularity of Vijay Sethupathi, thanks to his work in films like Pizza, Soodhu Kavvum and Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum to name a few.

Santhosh's next big album release would be Vada Chennai on September 23rd. Interestingly, it is his 25th film as a composer and the Vada Chennai team proudly advertised this fact on Sunday with the hashtag #SaNa25. Vada Chennai is Santhosh's 2nd film with Dhanush after the well-received Kodi in 2016.

Vada Chennai is a North Madras-based gangster drama and from whatever we know, the film has immense scope for a moody background score and story-driven songs. We can't wait for September 23rd to see what Santhosh has delivered for the film, which is slated to release on October 17th.