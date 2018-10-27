Vada Chennai: Love making scenes removed but there’s still good news!

Dhanush’s gangster drama Vada Chennai which hit the screens on the 17th of October is enjoying a fabulous run in Tamil Nadu and the USA. Despite the excessive violence, foul language, and the A-certificate, the film has lapped up the love of audiences across the globe.

However, trouble came hunting the team as the fishermen community were not happy with a lovemaking scene pictured on Ameer and Andrea. The community explained that the fishing boats were looked at as sacred elements of their life, and such a scene had hurt their sentiments.

In turn, Vetrimaaran, the director of the film, issued an apology saying that he has always upheld the community’s values, adding that the second and the third instalments of the film would speak highly of the folk and their livelihood. Although this particular scene has been taken off, the team has been considerate to film buffs as well, adding two other scenes between Ameer and Andrea. This is probably the first time that footage has been added to a film after the release.

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran will be starting the shoot of their next film together by the end of November. After wrapping up this quickie, they will move on to the second part of Vada Chennai which is targeting a worldwide release for the summer of 2020.