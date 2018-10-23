Vada Chennai shines bright in TN and Karnataka

The Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai, directed by Vetri Maaran, has done very well at the box-office so far. In its opening 5 days, the film grossed 25.4 cr n Tamil Nadu, with more than 3 cr coming from Chennai city. The film has grossed 3.31 cr in Chennai after 6 days in running.

Despite limited audience appeal due to its ‘A’ certificate from the censor board and the raw gangster genre, these are great numbers giving Dhanush his career-best opening. Vada Chennai is also doing really well in Karnataka, grossing 2.26 cr in its opening 5 days. It is heading towards a blockbuster verdict there due to the meagre investments involved.

Meanwhile, director Vetri Maaran sent out a video statement on Monday evening saying that it wasn't his intention to hurt the fishermen community with his film. He also said that they will be editing out the intimate, ' first-night' episode between Ameer and Andrea, which takes place on a boat. The director concluded stating that the 2nd and 3rd parts of Vada Chennai will be a really positive portrayal of the people of North Chennai, and how they prosper in life amidst all the issues that they face.